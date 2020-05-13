Dakota Johnson says Shia LaBeouf is ‘greatest actor of my generation’

Shia LaBeouf made fairly the impact on Dakota Johnson throughout recording of The Peanut Butter Falcon In a meeting with Marie Claire, the Fifty Shades of Grey celebrity claimed, “I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation.” Johnson joked that she would certainly never ever claim that to his face, however.

In the dramatization, Johnson and also LaBeouf’s personalities have a charming trigger– and also she absolutely made a perception on him, as well. During a meeting with Ellen DeGeneres in 2014, the Honey Boy actor called Johnson his best onscreen kiss.

“She’s a sweetheart,” he shared.

For any person wishing for an offscreen love in between both, Johnson is still off the marketplace. The 30- year-old starlet is dating Coldplay frontman, ChrisMartin During the very same meeting, she spoke about co-directing Coldplay’s video clip for “Cry, Cry, Cry.”

“I wrote the story and pitched it to the band like every other director did, and they chose mine — not because they’re partial to me at all,” she chuckled.

Johnson, that is the child of Melanie Griffith and also Don Johnson, has actually been dating the 43- year-old artist given that 2017.

“When I work, I’m constantly thinking about the job. It takes up so much of my brain,” the Suspiria celebrity claimed. “Not all of my projects are only good messages, but all of them have a little bit of something that makes me feel like it’s an OK thing to pour my heart into.”

Johnson described her “brain moves at a million miles per minute.”

“I have to do a lot of work to purge thoughts and emotions, and I am in a lot of therapy,” she shared.

Johnson likewise obtained honest regarding her psychological health and wellness.

“I’ve struggled with depression since I was young — since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, Oh, this is a thing I can fall into. But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world,” she disclosed. “I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem.”

Johnson’s meeting, which was carried out before the COVID-19 pandemic, shows up in the Summer 2020 problem of Marie Clair e.

