Dakota Johnson opens up about depression in quarantine

“You are at home, you’re not with your friends, you’re not with your family, you are not able to do the things that make you feel worthwhile or make you feel like you are doing something with your life or that you have a purpose,” Johnson, 30, informed Extra today.

“You’re kind of in this costume of depression but not really sure if you feel that way,” the “Fifty Shades of Grey” celebrity informed the outlet.

DAKOTA JOHNSON CLARIFIES WHAT TOOK PLACE TO THE VOID IN HER PEARLY WHITES: ‘I’ M ACTUALLY UNFORTUNATE ABOUT IT TOO’

The starlet took place to assess exactly how a bulk of the globe is presently reeling from “immense pain and sadness” as an outcome of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to feel totally positive all day every day when the world is sad right now. There’s only so much you can do to help yourself but even those little, little, tiny things like meditation or going for a walk or being kind to your body and your brain and yourself. It’s those little things I think that make a bigger difference ultimately,” she included.

Johnson stated she’s presently “reading a lot” as well as enjoying flicks.

Johnson celebrities in the upcoming movie “The High Note,” in which she depicts a damaged individual aide to a super star entertainer Grace Davis, played by Tracee EllisRoss It’s readied to premiere on electronic systems on May 29 in the middle of the pandemic, which pressed the movie’s movie theater launch from its initial day of May 8.

