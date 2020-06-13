Dakota goes for Achilles gold | Racing News

Michael Dods has enjoyed lots of big-race success with sprinters in recent seasons and Dakota Gold will make an effort to continue that trend in the Betway Achilles Stakes at Doncaster on Sunday.

Last season proved something of a turning point in the career of the son of Equiano, as he progressed through the handicap ranks before rounding out the campaign with a second Listed success at Ascot.

Returning at the same level, the six-year-old gelding will bid to take the five-furlong prize ahead of a return to Pattern company later in the season.

Dods said: “He looks well and is in good form, but a run will do him the world of good. The rain up there is not a worry to him as he does not mind the soft ground. He is really as fit when i can get him at home, once you know he will improve for the run.

“I think he has probably matured. We used to try and restrain him, but he’s so free we chose to see what he was like going from leading. He appeared to settle well.

“He is a very genuine horse and when horses come at him, he goes again.”

Having saddled both Mabs Cross and Mecca’s Angel to Group One glory in the past, Dods is well aware Dakota Gold still has a strategy to use to match their achievements on the right track.

He added: “He will certainly maybe not better last season as he is in better races. He races with a penalty in this and although life is a lot harder, he will just take his chance in Group Threes and Twos afterwards. Life will be a lot harder, but that he wears his heart on his sleeve.

“He is not as easy to deal with as Mabs Cross and Mecca’s Angel and it is hard to say how far he will go, but he has got big shoes to fill and if he does continue to go through the grades, he could take in the same sort of races they did.”

Copper Knight already features a run under his belt this season having finished 2nd at Newmarket last Sunday and connections of the Tim Easterby-trained six-year-old are optimistic he is able to be in the shake up again stepped back up in class.

Tim Palin, racing manager for owner Middleham Park Racing, said: “He was not cherry ripe at Newmarket and he ran very well on freshness and the fact Tim’s horses are running so well. He should improve physically and fitness wise for that.

“If you could choose his ideal ground to operate on for the rest of his career, it would be good to soft and 2nd preference could be soft. He is probably not a Group horse, but one for Listed races and top handicaps.

“David Allan has learned how to ride him and you don’t simply have to gun him out, you can sit in just behind so he is not one dimensional.”