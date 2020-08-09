Dak Prescott petitions Oklahoma governor on behalf of death row inmate

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Dak Prescott # 4 of the Dallas Cowboys with the offending line versus the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington,Texas (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott is working to assist a death row inmate get his conviction for murder reversed.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott belongs of a motion together with Baker Mayfield, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, Trae Young, and Buddy Hield with the objective of getting OklahomaGov Kevin Stitt to reverse the murder conviction of JuliusJones Jones was founded guilty for the first-degree murder of 45- year-old Paul Howell who was shot in the head on July 28,1999 At the time of his death, Howell was being in an automobile in the driveway of his moms and dads Edmond, Oklahoma house.

According to ESPN News Services, Jones preserves his innocence in the event and supporters indicate racial predisposition, a problematic examination, and an ill-equipped defense in discussing why Jones’ conviction must be reversed.

Prescott is utilizing his impact for excellent

In a letter resolved to the workplace ofGov Stitt and the state parole board, Prescott hired him to utilize his position of authority to reverse Jones’ conviction. Also, Dak mentioned that he hopes that the cultural motions of today produce …