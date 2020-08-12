Dak Prescott keeps it classy when asked about Cowboys contract drama

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott firmly insisted that he wishes to stay with the group for the long run, in spite of offseason contract drama.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed self-confidence in his representative’s capability to get a long-lasting offer made with Dallas, describing that he intends to invest his whole profession with the company in spite of reports that the 2 sides are still far apart on a possible offer.

Per USA Today, ensured cash and the length of a possible extension have actually both been significant obstructions in settlements, with Prescott standing company in his needs for bigger assurances and a four-year offer instead of a five-year offer.

However, his Wednesday remarks paint a various photo, and fans ought to be very carefully positive about the fifth-year signal caller’s evident desire to stay in Dallas.

Dak Prescott stating all the ideal things when asked about his contract: “I grew up wanting to be a Dallas Cowboy and I am. I’ve got dreams of being a Dallas Cowboys til I’m done throwing a football. I’ve got a great agent who I can trust.” — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 12, 2020

Dak wishes to be a Cowboy long-lasting, so what’s the hold-up?

While Prescott’s real worth has actually been fiercely discussed, Jerry Jones and the Dallas front workplace likely have no option however to cave into some …