Dak Prescott, Cowboys insist all is well without new deal

The Dallas Cowboys believe Dak Prescott is their quarterback of the future, and the quarterback wants to be with the organization for the rest of his playing days.

Little has changed in a year.

Despite the desire, the Cowboys and Prescott were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal by the July 15 franchise-tag deadline and they cannot resume talks until after this season. In the meantime, Prescott will make $31.4 million in 2020 — more than seven times what he earned on the field from 2016 to ’19.

“I grew up wanting to be a Dallas Cowboy and I am, and I’ve got dreams of being a Dallas Cowboy until I’m done throwing the football,” Prescott said Wednesday in a conference call. “None of that’s going to change just because we couldn’t reach an agreement there for this season. But as I said, I’m a Cowboy right now and that’s all that matters and that’s my whole focus.”





Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the lack of a deal was due to the unique offseason created by the coronavirus pandemic that will impact the NFL’s economics in the future and made it difficult to do a generational-type contract in “an unknown period of time looking forward.”

The Kansas City Chiefs, however, signed Patrick Mahomes to a 12-year deal this offseason that could be worth more than $500 million.

"We just couldn't get together at this particular point," Jones said of negotiations with Prescott.