Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are running out of time for contract extension

The critical sticking point in the negotiations is the length of the contract. Prescott wants a four-year deal, but the Cowboys have been pushing for five. According to CBS, there are only seven quarterbacks in the NFL with contract extensions averaging more than $30 million per year, and the average length for those contracts is 3.57 new years.

Prescott signed a one-year tender for $31.4 million with the Cowboys in June. The deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long term contracts is 4 p.m. on July 15. After the deadline passes, players with franchise tags are prohibited from signing multi-year contracts until the end of the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021.

During the 2019 season, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards. The Cowboys signed veteran Andy Dalton this offseason to a one-year, $7 million contract to be Prescott’s backup.