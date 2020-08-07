Daisy Coleman: Tragic New Details Uncovered About Sexual Assault Survivor’s Last Hours Alive

We continue to find out more about Catherine “Daisy” Coleman‘s tragic death.

As we reported previously today, the eponymous lead in the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & & Daisy, passed away by suicide today in Lakewood,Colorado She was simply 23 years of ages.

Now, according to TMZ, it ends up her mom was so worried about her child’s mindset quickly prior to her suicide that she really contacted a health check in an effort to keep her alive. This was apparently meant in her very first message following Daisy’s death.

Lakewood Police Department spokesperson John Romero verified to the outlet that Melinda Coleman contacted about a “possible suicidal party” at a house in the west Denver residential area at about 4: 00 pm on Tuesday afternoon. Cops reacted to the call, sending out paramedics in addition to numerous representatives trained in crisis intervention.

Interestingly, the representatives talked with Daisy for over an hour, however she obviously “never said anything or gave any indication” that she was going to hurt herself or planned to do so. At that point, then, she was clinically cleared by the experts. And, considering her age as a legal grownup, cops were not able to by force hold her for psychological health factors with no …