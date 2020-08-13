Daimler will settle its diesel emissions cheating scandal with the US for over $2 billion

Daimler, the moms and dad business of Mercedes-Benz, is paying over $2 billion to make its own diesel emissions cheating scandal disappear in the UnitedStates

The business revealed on Thursday that it has actually reached a $1.5 billion settlement with US authorities, consisting of the Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board, the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, the California Attorney General’s Office, and the US Customs and Border Protection, ending up a four-year probe that started following Volkswagen’s Dieselgatescandal Daimler has actually likewise settled a different class action claim from lorry owners to the tune of $700 million, consisting of lawyers’ charges.

The lower dieselgate gets a settlement

In 2019, Germany’s vehicle regulator discovered that around 280,000 Mercedes-Benz C-class and E-class vehicles had actually been equipped with software application that allowed them to cheat on their emissions tests and give off more damaging contamination throughout real-world driving. This was extremely comparable to the emissions test scams managed by Volkswagen, though on a smaller sized scale. VW’s scandal, which was very first found in 2015, has expense the car manufacturer almost $35 billion in fines and settlements to date, with numerous VW executives imprisoned.

