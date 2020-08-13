Daimler agrees U.S. settlement over diesel emissions By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Paris Auto Show



BERLIN (Reuters) – Daimler (OTC:) has reached an agreement to settle U.S. proceedings relating to investigations into software to cheat diesel emissions tests that will result in costs of about $1.5 billion, the German carmaker said on Thursday.

The maker of Mercedes-Benz cars said it expects an impact on its free cash flow over the next three years as a result, with the main impact within the next 12 months.

Diesel vehicles have come under scrutiny in the United States since Volkswagen (DE:) admitted in 2015 to installing secret software on 580,000 U.S. vehicles that allowed them to emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.