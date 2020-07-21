Daewoo KOR07R3ZEL 0.7 cu. ft 700W Retro Countertop Microwave Oven, City Blue



Price: $109.99 - $94.60

(as of Jul 21,2020 03:36:30 UTC – Details)



Daewoo’s retro series 0.7 Cu. Ft 700W microwave lets you have a vintage aesthetic while keeping modern conveniences. With 5 power levels and 5 auto-cook options to reheat and cook various foods at, this mini microwave packs a mighty punch. The exclusive Concave Reflex System (C.R.S) cooks your food faster and more evenly than a traditional microwave. Worry less about space with the recessed turntable, designed to have more room than the average compact microwave. The child lock safety function gives you peace of mind by keeping curious fingers at bay. Spend less time thawing with the 2-Way Defrost that defrosts your frozen foods by weight and time. The Zero On energy saving function lets you have a small footprint on both your counterspace and in energy consumption. With more color options in white and red, stylize your kitchen with Daewoo’s retro microwaves.

*Please see the manual for boxed popcorn cooking instructions! Larger bags of popcorn will need to be folded in order to fully cook.

Concave Reflex System (C.R.S) – Daewoo’s exclusive cooking system uses concave reflectors and dual waves to quickly and evenly cook food.

Recessed Turntable – Located in a recess in the bottom of the microwave, the recessed turntable has more space than the traditional microwave.

5 Power Levels – The 5 power levels allow you to easily adjust the power to match to specific food cook times and requirements.

5 Auto Cook Menus – With the auto cook pre-set menu function, cook beverages, soups, baked potatoes, fresh vegetables, and frozen vegetables at the touch of a button.

2-Way Defrost – Thaw your favorite foods faster by using time or weight defrost function and eliminate the guesswork.

Zero On – The innovative eco standby system automatically goes into sleep mode when idle to help you save on energy consumption.

Dimensions – This microwave’s exterior measures WIDTH: 17.6 inches DEPTH: 12.7 inches HEIGHT: 10.6 inches, the cavity measures WIDTH: 11.6 inches DEPTH: 11.9 inches HEIGHT: 8.3 inches