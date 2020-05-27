Daesh official reportedly killed in eastern Syria – Middle East Monitor

The chief of the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq was killed in an airstrike in eastern Syria, the Iraqi authorities mentioned on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reviews.

According to an announcement by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, Moataz Numan Abdel Nayef Najm al-Jabouri was killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Deir ez-Zour province.

It mentioned the airstrike was carried out by the US-led worldwide coalition utilizing correct intelligence data offered by Iraq.

The assertion mentioned throughout the terrorist group Al-Jabouri was referred to as “the governor of Iraq.”

It mentioned he was “the associate leader of the terrorist group [Daesh] ISIS for provinces affairs and was responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations.”

The US-led worldwide coalition has but to verify or touch upon the information.

In late 2017, Baghdad declared there was now not any Daesh presence in Iraq.

However, the terrorist group nonetheless maintains a presence in rural areas of Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Mosul.

The Iraqi military continues to hold out frequent operations towards the group in varied components of the nation.