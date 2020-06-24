Daesh named as inspiration for ‘satanic’ neo-Nazi plotting to kill US soldiers – Middle East Monitor

Details of a recent terror plot foiled by the FBI and the US army has raised more questions than answers concerning the evolving danger of far-right extremists.

In the newest of such cases, the Daesh terror group is said to have been an inspiration for a US soldier who plotted with a UK satanic neo-Nazi cult to stage a “murderous ambush” by himself unit.

Twenty-two-year-old Ethan Melzer from Louisville confessed to sharing secret information about his unit to a satanic neo-Nazi cult as section of a plot to launch a “mass casualty” attack intended to cause “the deaths of as many of his fellow service members as possible”, according to an indictment unsealed yesterday.

Details of the indictment shows Melzer collaborating with Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A, a group that prosecutors described as “an occult-based neo-Nazi and racially motivated violent extremist group”.

Audrey Strauss, the acting United States attorney in Manhattan, said that Melzer tried “to orchestrate a murderous ambush on his own unit by unlawfully revealing its location, strength and armaments to a neo-Nazi, anarchist, white supremacist group.” The FBI and the Army are said to have foiled the plot in late May before it may be carried.

The source of Melzer’s inspiration also contains Daesh, an Islamist terror group that came to prominence as a result of American invasion of Iraq in 2003. Before planning the attack on his base, Melzer is believed to have steeped himself in O9A propaganda as well as literature published by the Islamist extremist group. As section of their inquiry, federal agents found an iCloud account Melzer had used to store Daesh document describing the murders of US military personnel.

Describing O9A, US prosecutors said that the far-right group promotes “violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and Satanic beliefs,” and that its adherents have expressed admiration of Adolf Hitler and Islamic terrorists like Osama Bin Laden.