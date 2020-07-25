Daesh attack kills 5 in northern Iraq – Middle East Monitor

Five individuals were eliminated in an attack by Daesh in Iraq’s northern Saladin province on Saturday, according to a regional military source, Anadolu Agency reports.

Daesh militants assaulted the house of the mayor of Semum town, north of Saladin, eliminating him and 4 other individuals, including his 2 children, the source stated on condition of privacy since he was not authorised to speak with the media.

The assaulters got away the scene untouched.

In current months, believed Daesh terrorists have actually stepped up attacks, especially in the location in between Kirkuk, Saladin (north), and Diyala (east), called the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq stated triumph over Daesh by recovering all of its area– about a 3rd of the nation’s location– gotten into by the terrorist group in2014 However, the terrorist group still preserves sleeper cells in big locations of Iraq and occasionally releases attacks.

The Iraqi army continues to perform regular operations versus the group in these parts of the nation.

