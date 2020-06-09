‘Daddy is so proud of you’: Joe Biden issues emotional message to George Floyd’s daughter at funeral service

Former vice president Joe Biden addressed George Floyd’s daughter Gianna in a speech to his funeral in Houston, Texas, telling her “Daddy is so proud of you”. He was speaking via video link as protests within the 46-year-old’s killing at the hands of police continued to reverberate around the world.

“You’re so brave. Daddy’s looking down he’s so proud of you. I know you miss that bear hug, riding on his shoulders so you could touch the sky,” Mr Biden said.

“The countless hours he spent playing any game you wanted, because your smile, your laugh, your love, is the only thing that mattered at the moment.”





Speaking to the six-year-old directly, Mr Biden said she shouldn’t have to ask the questions that too many black children have to request generations, “why is daddy gone”

“And looking through your eyes, we should also be asking ourselves why the answer is so often too cruel and painful,” that he said.

“Why, in this nation, do black Americans wake up knowing they can lose their life just for living their life?”

Mr Biden quoted the first African American Supreme Court Justice, Thurgood Marshall, that enough time for America to “dissent from indifference” was now, and his Catholic upbringing taught him that faith requires him to benefit justice.

