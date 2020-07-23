DADDY COOL Mini Fridge Cooler & Warmer 4 Liter / 6 cans AC/DC. Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Portable Fridge for Home Office, Desk, Desktop, Car SUV or Pickup Truck. Skincare Fridge Makeup Beauty Cosmetic.



Price: $49.88

(as of Jul 23,2020 03:40:29 UTC – Details)



Mini Fridge Cooler and Warmer 4L – USA American Flag.

PORTABLE MINI FRIDGE AND LIGHTWEIGHT: Perfect companion for outdoor activities or road trips. With its convenient 12V extension cord, you can take it in your Car, SUV, RV or even boat. This is a must have for camping, fishing, beach or wherever you want a cold drink after a sporting activity.

COOLING AND WARMING: The Advance Thermoelectric Technology allows you to easily Cool Down your drinks or Warm Up your food with a flip of a switch. It includes a removable shelf so you can easily put your lunch or other items. It is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet and 100% environmentally friendly without using Freon or any harmful coolants or chemicals. The well insulated walls hold temperature even after it has been unplugged.

ERGONOMIC and WELL DESIGNED: Built with durable material that feature a magnetic self-locking door and a carry handle for traveling and transport. Designed for easy use and portability. It INCLUDES 2 detachable power cords: AC 110V for wall outlets and 12V DC for vehicle charger. Use at home or on the road.

AMERICANA DESIGN and CERTIFIED: ETL and CE certified so you can be sure that you are getting a safe, efficient and high quality product. Proudly designed in Chicago, IL. Perfect gift for everyone who loves America!