Dad uses coronavirus mask to tie umbilical cord after wife gives birth outside hospital: report

David and also Sarah Patrick stated they came to Baptist Health Louisville at around 3 a.m. on May 9 yet when the doors would not open they had to take issues right into their very own hands, actually, the Courier-Journal reported.

David Patrick told the news outlet that his wife’s water damaged while standing near a parking lot, so he aided her rest and afterwards called 911 as he really did not have the number for anybody inside the health center.

A dispatcher after that aided stroll him via the actions to securely provide the pair’s 3rd youngster and also advised him to discover something to tie off the umbilical cord, which is when he located a weaved COVID-19 mask made by a member of the family.

An rescue and also registered nurse after that showed up to assistance bring the pair and also their boy, Navi Bond Patrick, within.

“Everybody’s happy,”he told the news outlet “Everybody’s healthy and balanced. We assumed we had actually prepared for whatever, yet clearly there were a pair [of] little openings in the strategy.”

The health center apparently said sorry to the pair for the challenge.