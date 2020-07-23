Dad struggles to keep up with triplets as they raid the fridge in hilarious video

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Just a normal day over here lol,” mama Maria, 21, captioned a video of the kids’s lovable fridge attack. “I love that Xavier has way more patience than me.”

Maria published the now-viral video of triplets Elliot, Elijah and Sophia (the young boys equal twins) to her Facebook inMay Xavier and Maria have actually been tape-recording their small comics considering that previously they were born in April 2019 and publishing the clips to a YouTube channel called Rogers 3x Family.

The San Antonio, Texas, household has actually utilized the channel to file the children’ gender expose, shipment, name exposes and updates, consisting of when the children met for the first time on Mother’s Day.

“It’s crazy, he’s like a whole pound bigger than his brother,” Maria observed in the video, as the children lay in her lap.

The kids have actually shown far from camera-shy, and their pleased moms and dads have actually benefited from it, adequately recording their youth, from their first birthday to their first road trip to Austin and meeting Santa

In another minute of uplifting Texan triplet news throughout the coronavirus pandemic, a pregnant lady beat COVID-19– and after that delivered three healthy babies weeks later on.

“As a mom, you want control, but right now, you have to accept that you don’t have control of everything,” stated the brand-new mom of triplets in a Facebook post.

“Meet the #firecracker who beat #COVID19 during her 3rd trimester then delivered healthy #triplets with an attitude brighter than fireworks on the #FourthofJuly,” the medical facility composed next to the mama’s picture.