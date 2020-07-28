Dad Antonio Hicks Sr. accused of beating toddler to death after losing his temper during potty training

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK)– A Houston male deals with updated charges after his arrest on allegations he beat his 2-year-old kid to death.

Antonio HicksSr was collared after he and the kid’s mom informed authorities he lost his temper while potty training the kid and struck him numerous times, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The toddler, Antonio Hicks Jr., passed away at a healthcare facility on Saturday.

VIEW: The toddler’s uncle and next-door neighbors speak on their preferred memories of him and what they keep in mind hearing previously that day

Hicks was at first charged with injury to a kid. Those charges were anticipated to be updated.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, those who liked the toddler, who was called Baby K, collected to light candle lights in his honor.

Balloons with the characters from the kids’s program “Paw Patrol” were brought too. It was his preferred program.

The kid’s terrible death has actually ravaged his household, who does not understand what to believe.

Kali Brown, the kid’s uncle, informed ABC13’s Deborah Wrigley he’s not simply a figure and every kid matters.

“We mattered to people when we were kids, so every kid should have at least a chance at life,” he stated.

Often during vigils there is a require justice.

The household definitely desires to understand why the kid they enjoy is no longer with them, however more than that, they desire individuals to understand he is deeply missed out on.