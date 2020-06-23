Dad and two children killed after being hit by car while on Father’s Day walk

A father and his two children killed while out for a Father’s Day walk with their dog have been named by police as they continue steadily to question a drink-drive suspect.

Joshua James Flynn, 37, his son Coby-Jay Flynn, 15, and daughter Skylar Flynn, 12, with their family dog Troy, died in the collision with a Peugeot 206 in Dalton, Cumbria, around 2.30pm on Sunday. All were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 47-year-old man from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and being over the prescribed limit of alcohol.





The man suffered injuries not considered to be serious, Cumbria Police said.

One woman, who lived nearby the crash scene, told the PA news agency: “There’s a rigorous sadness. It’s horrific and it just feels heavy. We’re in disbelief.

“Whenever something like that happened would be awful but I think the fact it was Father’s Day just multiplied everything.”

Her partner, who did not want to be named, said: “After I noticed the police I went to the top of the drive and looked down.

“I didn’t see the driver of the car but the door to the car was open and it had hit a tree.

“There were emergency vehicles everywhere, police and ambulances, and the fire brigade came down later.”

On Monday morning, markings from police investigations could be seen on the road and pavement, damaged temporary railings were on the roadside and a mark could be seen on the base of a tree. One couple left flowers on the tree inside tribute in order to the particular victims.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I was listening to the particular radio so I had no idea what had happened until later but I know my neighbour was celebrating their 70th birthday and heard the particular bang from the crash.

“It was a big shock.”

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “The family are currently being supported by our family liaison officers.

“Officers are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident or the vehicle in the area in order to contact T/PS 2265 Jack Stabler (Serious Collision Investigation Unit), or call 101 referencing incident 124 regarding June 6 2020.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage which may have captured the collision or the moments immediately before or after.”

