DACA: Judge orders Trump administration to accept new applications

The order comes nearly monthly since the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That ruling emphasized that the administration failed to offer an adequate reason to justify scrapping DACA.

Judge Paul Grimm of the united states District Court for the District of Maryland said Friday that the program is to be restored to its “pre-September 5, 2017 status,” meaning the status quo before President Donald Trump tried to terminate it, thereby giving hundreds of thousands of DACA-eligible immigrants the opportunity to apply.

“We are extremely pleased and excited by Judge Grimm’s order, but it’s really just effectuating the decision the Supreme Court made a month ago,” said Nick Katz, senior manager of legal services at CASA, which brought the lawsuit as well as other immigrant rights group. “I hope this order makes it clear to (the Department of Homeland Security) that they can’t delay any longer. They need to reopen the program.”

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, part of the Department Homeland Security which administers DACA, failed to immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amid the years-long legal proceedings, DACA recipients have already been able to apply for renewal, but new immigrants who met the criteria couldn’t apply. To meet the requirements, applicants had to have arrived in the united states before age 16 and also have lived there since June 15, 2007. They cannot have been more than 30 once the Department of Homeland Security enacted the policy in 2012. Recipients are required to renew their protections every two years. The program does not provide permanent protection or even a pathway to citizenship. It’s unclear, however, exactly how many people will feel comfortable applying, given that doing this requires turning over pinpointing information to an administration that immigrants have grown increasingly untrustworthy of. Since the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, Trump and senior administration officials have indicated they plan to try to phase out the program another time. Trump said on Twitter last month the administration could be submitting “enhanced papers,” without providing additional details. Acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli retweeted Trump , saying the Department of Homeland Security was “on it.” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf also said earlier this month the administration has “rewritten a way to wind that program down.” “This is for the President and is his decision at the end of the day but we are here to support,” he told Fox News. The administration could reissue memos dismantling this system, like it did in 2017, but officials would have to prove that the process was not rushed and that all considerations were taken into consideration. Any new attempts may likely face legal challenges.





