Dabo Swinney leaving Clemson for Jacksonville Jaguars heating up

Can Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence stay together forever in Jacksonville?

For a while, Lawrence has been seen as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2020 Heisman Trophy frontrunner is slated to go to an NFL bottom-feeder, some team like the toothless Jacksonville Jaguars. Though it’s still a long way out, what are the chances his head coach Swinney follows him to Duval County to be the next head coach of the Jaguars organization?

Could Trevor Lawrence and Dabo Swinney save Jacksonville Jaguars football?

On ESPN’s Get Up!, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes Jacksonville would be Swinney’s best shot of leaving the ACC for the AFC. It would be awfully hard to leave a top-tier college program he has built for the last decade in the Clemson Tigers, but he may never have a better shot at leading his own NFL franchise than he would in Jacksonville potentially in 2021.

“There’s a lot of speculation that Dabo Swinney, who’s been on the short list of multiple head coaching searches, could be a coach that teams want to talk about,” said Tannenbaum. “This would be the perfect storm and here’s why.”

