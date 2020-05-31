Daahyeh out of 1000 Guineas at Newmarket through injury | Racing News

Roger Varian has introduced main Qipco 1000 Guineas contender Daahyeh will miss the Newmarket Classic.

Winner of the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and runner-up within the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, the daughter of Bated Breath was final seen ending a positive second to Sharing within the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Santa Anita in November.

Varian informed Sky Sports Racing: “She’ll miss the Guineas, she’s had a setback so she will not be confirmed on Monday. She can be mid-July onwards I feel.

“We’re upset about it, she would have been a contender for positive. Her profile would learn very nicely in that race, but it surely’s to not be this yr.

“Hopefully she will be back later in the year.”

The Newmarket coach added: “We’ve been up in opposition to it for a short while – of course if we may have gotten to the Guineas we would have given her each likelihood, however we have misplaced the race in opposition to time along with her.

“We’ve accepted that now and we can take our time and concentrate on getting her 100 per cent for July onwards.”