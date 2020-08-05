DA wants bond revoked after ex-officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks case takes Florida trip

Jackson Delong
Rolfe is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s car park in Atlanta on June12 He was launched on $500,000 bond in July.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard argued Tuesday that Rolfe broke his bond by taking a trip to Florida without informing the state of his strategies prior to he left, according to a court movement.

“The Bond Order … expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the movement stated, asking that Rolfe’s bond be revoked.

CNN has actually connected to Rolfe’s lawyer for remark.

The DA’s workplace stated it did get an e-mail from the accused’s lawyer informing the state that Rolfe took a trip to Florida for getaway on August 3.

But ankle keeping an eye on business records revealed Rolfe had actually left his address on August 2, at 6: 58 a.m. to start his trip to DaytonaBeach

.

Rolfe likewise deals with 5 counts of worsened attack, 4 counts of infraction of oath of workplace and one count of criminal damage to home.

Atlanta Wendy&#39;s where Rayshard Brooks was killed has been demolished
Video video footage from the night of the his death programs 27- year-old Brooks being handcuffed in the Wendy’s car park, then grabbing an officer’s Taser and running away Brooks points the Taser over his shoulder at an officer who shoots a number of times. An autopsy revealed Brooks was shot two times in the back.

A law practice representing Rolfe stated he responded …

