DA wants bond revoked after ex-officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks case takes Florida trip

Rolfe is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy’s car park in Atlanta on June12 He was launched on $500,000 bond in July.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard argued Tuesday that Rolfe broke his bond by taking a trip to Florida without informing the state of his strategies prior to he left, according to a court movement.

“The Bond Order … expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the movement stated, asking that Rolfe’s bond be revoked.

CNN has actually connected to Rolfe’s lawyer for remark.