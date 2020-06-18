DA Says Rayshard Brooks Wasn’t A Threat Towards Cop – Said Taser Was Deadly Weapon Only Two Weeks Prior

DA Paul Howard said that Rayshard Brooks wasn’t a threat to the officer who shot him, despite saying only two weeks prior a taser was a life-threatening weapon.

Howard: Brooks “Did Not Pose An Immediate Threat Of Death”

Rayshard Brooks was shot by Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe after Brooks fired a taser at the cop. Despite this, Rolfe was charged with felony murder for the shooting of Brooks by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.

“We’ve concluded at the time Mr. Brooks was shot that he did not pose an immediate threat of death or serious physical injury to the officer or officers,” Howard said in a press conference. Whilst Howard noted that Brooks did fire a taser at Officer Rolfe, and that the shooting occurred from then on, Howard argued that because “the prongs from the taser were actually fired above Officer Rolfe here,” the shooting wasn’t justified.

This is despite the fact that earlier in the day this month, Howard charged several police in an exorbitant force case, where two college students were allegedly at the mercy of police brutality during the protests sparked off by the death of George Floyd. Howard said that one of many officers was charged with “aggravated assault,” for pointing a taser at one of the students, because “under Georgia law, a taser is considered a deadly weapon.”

DA Paul Howard: “We’ve concluded at the time Brooks was shot that he failed to pose a sudden threat of death or serious physical to the officer… Brooks [fired] a taser [at the cop]” He charged a cop on 06/02 “for pointing a taser” since “a taser is considered a deadly weapon” pic.twitter.com/mGMXh7RGtX — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2020

More Democrat Corruption!

We can all see what’s happening here. A Democrat official is once again seeking the police, and defending violent criminals. When a taser is threatened to be utilized against a civilian, it’s a “deadly weapon,” but when a police officer has his own taser fired at him, he’s actually in no danger at all!

This pattern is observed all across America when leftists and Democrats get get a grip on of your government. They use their capacity to protect criminals, and screw over ordinary citizens and members of the police who do their job to guard us all. Remember this the next occasion you go directly to the ballot box!