Da Costa wants title defense to go down to the wire

Three successive lead and success, split in between Marrakech and the opening 2 races in Berlin recently, increased the DS Techeetah motorist 68 points clear of his competitors.

A 4th in the 3rd race at Tempelhof Airport and 2nd location in race 4 made him his first champion win, dismissing double champ team-mate Jean-EricVergne It was the very first time the FE crown had actually been sealed with 2 races to extra, and da Costa reckoned it would feel “much better” to take it down to the last round.

Speaking in a choose media session, he stated: “It feels helpful for the very first time to win it. It clearly puts me in a a lot easier position. But we were speaking about just how much better it needs to feel to win it in the last race with like a one-point benefit.

“But the tension that you’re going to go through to make it take place and all that, I imply that sensation needs to be remarkable. So a minimum of now I can state that I’ve won it and next year, it will be down to the line with my associates and I understand it’ll be enjoyable.”

Notably, in the 2nd FE season in 2015-16, title competitors Sebastien Buemi and Lucas di Grassi defended the fastest lap points in the last race at Battersea Park inLondon Buemi eclipsed di Grassi by 0.483 s to win the champion by simply 2 points.

Da Costa included …