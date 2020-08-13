Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit

The duo were making development from the back of the grid, after a certifying session in which both motorists stopped working to set a time after tripping over one another on track and stopping working to cross the line in time.

They increased to the fringe of the top 10 by lap 35 of 36, with Buemi getting ahead through taking his 2nd 35 kW attack mode increase later on and passing the DS Techeetah chauffeur into Turn 1. But da Costa then retired from the race, in an occurrence missed out on by the TELEVISION feed, which he described as a “full system shutdown”.

“It was a really fun race, to be honest,” stated daCosta “Everyone’s mastered the location now so the speed is so comparable in between everybody and it’s tough to make these insane resurgences. But we surpassed one by one and we were simply knocking on the top 10 there.

“On the [penultimate] lap, I simply had a complete system closed down. The entire thing simply entirely blacked out.”

He stated he was lucky not to erase Buemi when his brakes stopped working.

“I lost the rear brakes so I was actually pretty lucky. I missed the corner completely because I couldn’t stop the car and I missed Buemi by nothing.”

Buemi held on to score a point in a race won by his Nissan e.dams team-mate OliverRowland The 2015-16 champ mentioned it as his “best race of the year”, despite the fact that he …