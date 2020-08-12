Da Costa explains Berlin qualifying farce

The newest FE title winner was late to leave the garage for the group one shootout in between the leading 6 chauffeurs in points, in addition to DS Techeetah colleague Jean-Eric Vergne, Nissan e.dams motorist Sebastien Buemi and Audi’s Lucas di Grassi.

Held up at first by Maximilian Gunther as the BMW Andretti pilot searched for tack area behind Jaguar’s Mitch Evans, the 4 champs all stopped working to publish a time when they crossed the line after the session had actually ended.

After being allowed to go into the race by the stewards, da Costa will begin 21 st ahead of Buemi, with di Grassi and Vergne on the last row of the grid.

Da Costa stated: “No one wishes to be very first [on track] because very first group since the track simply keeps improving and it’s that delicate.

“But the 2 people in front [Guenther and Evans], they chose to make our life more difficult and decrease and they’re entitled to do that.

“Obviously, as soon as I comprehended it was far too late I had 2 cars and trucks beside me.

“Lucas even strike me rather tough. It was far too late at that point. I truthfully do not understand what to state.”

Di Grassi got directions that he needed to pass da Costa in order to make the line in time, which resulted in the 2 cars and trucks clashing on exit of the Turn 15 barrette on the extended Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Da Costa included that …