Da Brat Says Coming Out Feels Like Weight Lifted Off Her

Da Brat‘s feeling just like a new woman since deciding to come out from the closet and publicly celebrate her engagement, and says it’s all because her fiancee’s made her feel so loved.

The ATL rap icon joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” and explained her decision to come out after significantly more than 20 years, and gushed over her relationship with Jesseca Dupart.

Da Brat says she no more feels like she’s imprisoned and is finally free to share her truth, in part because she’s established her career after 2 decades, but mainly because Jesseca is this kind of great woman.

It’s easy to see she’s head over heels for Jesseca, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products … telling us why they click and how they push each other to be better.

As you realize … Da Brat revealed her sexual orientation back in March with an excellent sweet Instagram post thanking Jesseca for an early birthday gift — a white Bentley wrapped with an enormous red bow — and is on the cover of Variety mag’s Pride Issue.