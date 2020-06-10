‘Da 5 Bloods’ review: Spike Lee revisits the Vietnam War’s legacy

Foremost, this Netflix debut offers a strong showcase for its mostly 60-something stars, featuring Delroy Lindo (in his fourth Lee film), “The Wire’s” Clarke Peters and Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Norm Lewis as a quartet of African-American veterans who make the trip back to Vietnam, decades later. They’re fundamentally seeking the remains of a fallen comrade (Chadwick Boseman, in flashback), but there’s yet another, more practical prize: Bricks of gold, hidden away at the time of his death.

Lee opens the movie (which runs a lot more than 2 ½ hours) with a montage that sets the historical foundation, from the 1960s through the present day. Indeed, Lindo’s Paul horrifies his peers by sporting a “MAGA” hat, triggering one of many tart observations about the current president.

African-American soldiers, it’s noted, fought and died for a country that didn’t fulfill its promise to them home. That fosters various some ideas of how to proceed with the buried treasure — after, that is, the arduous trek to find it.

Not surprisingly, that quest does not proceed smoothly, hitting a few snags and roadblocks along the way. They add a certain type of madness set off by the prospect of riches, in an overt nod to “Treasure of the Sierra Madre” — Lindo is actually the Bogart character — although various classics, one of them “Apocalypse Now” and “Bridge on the River Kwai,” each get their turns.

In some respects, Lee isn’t far removed from the material that he explored in “BlacKkKlansman,” his 2018 Oscar nominee, in drawing direct lines from America’s past to its still-troubled present. The connections, however, were cleaner there. Part of this has to do with project’s origins, since Lee and “BlacKkKlansman” collaborator Kevin Willmott basically retrofitted an existing script about soldiers looking for old loot, while embarking on various tangents, such as for example Paul’s relationship with his grown son (Jonathan Majors), who unexpectedly tags along with them. Lee has a method of juggling multiple ideas within his films, but to employ a war metaphor, he’s fighting on a lot of fronts — trying to service the story and subplots while fleshing out the historical context. That includes not just these soldiers’ stories but the immorality of the war, its effect on the Vietnamese people, and the injustices African Americans faced in the home, then now. The sweep of the film is admirable but might have benefited from the more tightly constructed story. That said, a few sequences hit with bracing intensity, highlighted by Lindo, who at one point delivers a riveting monologue right to the camera as that he marches through the jungle. The flashbacks include a puzzling choice, scarcely creating the actors, so every one other than Boseman looks virtually as they do in the present day. Even without a cover de-aging technology like that employed on “The Irishman” (itself an imperfect device), casting younger players in those scenes might have been the better — or at the least less distracting — option. Stripped to its essence, “Da 5 Bloods” offers a stark reminder of how the issues that have burst in to the public arena in recent weeks have bubbled and occasionally erupted, a byproduct of experiencing gone unanswered and unaddressed for decades. It’s yet another timely, thought-provoking message from the filmmaker known for them, in a movie that piles so much on its plate as to flunk of Lee’s best. “Da 5 Bloods” premieres June 12 on Netflix. It’s rated R.

