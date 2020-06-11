D2h Appears Set to Launch Combo Offer Providing HD RF Set-Top Box With Magic Stick at Rs. 2,198

D2h has updated the listing showing HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo with a revised price of Rs. 2,198 – however, the combo offer is not yet available for booking by clients. The new change comes months following the combo offer was spotted on the D2h web site with an amount tag of Rs. 1,599 which was even cheaper than the regular price of the lone D2h HD Set-Top Box, which retails at Rs. 1,799. This is actually a hint by D2h to suggest the launch of the combo for its clients. The direct-to-home (DTH) supplier has separately listed two different bundling options with the D2h RF Set-Top Box.

As per the listing on the D2h website, the HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick will now be accessible at Rs. 2,198. Customers obtaining the new option will be given a one-month of D2h Platinum HD Combo subscription. However, this really is unlike the sooner listing that appeared in April and showed the D2h HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo at Rs. 1,599 along with a one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack.

The fresh change suggests that D2h would be closer to the state launch of its HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer and may take it with two different one-month channel pack options. The company is yet to comment on the launch, though, and as we mentioned, at the time of writing, the offer was not available for purchase.

In addition to the combo listing, the D2h site has listed two bundling options with the D2h RF Set-Top Box. The first option brings one-month Gold HD Combo subscription along with the set-top box at Rs. 1,599. In contrast, there is certainly another option that brings a one-month subscription to the Platinum HD Combo channel pack at Rs. 1,799. Both options are currently readily available for booking on the D2h site.

A DTH service-focussed blog DreamDTH first reported the newest developments by D2h. However, Gadgets 360 was also able to independently verify them from the company’s web site.

Is Realme TV the most effective TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.