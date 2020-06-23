D.L. Hughley’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Triggers Nashville Health Probe



D.L. Hughley‘s medical scare and subsequent positive COVID-19 test is triggering a major health inspection for the comedy club where he was performing.

A spokesperson for Nashville’s Metro Public Health Department tells TMZ … it’s conducting a disease investigation of staff and clients in attendance Friday night at Zanies Comedy Club, where D.L. collapsed.

We’re told the department plans to conduct contact tracing … getting in touch with everybody who was in the club to get them tested — and ditto for anyone who had close contact with Hughley.

On top of the, we’re told the Health Dept. has been doing touch with Zanies since learning of D.L.’s positive coronavirus test to provide the club with guidance on cleaning and sanitizing.

We’re told Director of Health Dr. Michael Caldwell has agreed to allow Zanies — which has been temporarily closed since learning of Hughley’s diagnosis — to reopen Thursday following the venue has been thoroughly cleaned. An employee tells us the club already had a cleaning company come Sunday and wash the place top to bottom.

There’s another catch too … Zanies must adhere to Public Health Emergency Orders for entertainment venues, including having the performer 15-feet far from the audience. In the video, it didn’t seem like D.L. had this distance on Friday night.

BTW, when the comedy resumes Thursday, Rob Schneider will take the stage for the first of 4 nights in a row.