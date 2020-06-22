D.L. Hughley tests positive for COVID-19 after collapsing on stage

D.L. Hughley says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing throughout a stand-up performance on Friday. Hughley was on stage at Nashville’s Zanies comedy club for a Juneteenth benefit when, according to footage of the big event, his speech became slurred and that he appeared to faint. The Original Kings of Comedy star was rushed off stage and subsequently hospitalized, together with his rep telling media that he was “suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel.”

In a video message to fans posted Saturday, the 57-year-old comedian unmasked that there’s more to the story. After thanking supporters for their “prayers and well wishes” and sharing that he’d been released from a healthcare facility following his overnight stay, Hughley announced that a “battery of tests” run by his health practitioners had found him to be positive for COVID-19.

The former star of The Hughleys told fans he was initially treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration, and was amazed of his COVID-19 diagnosis as that he hadn’t experienced any of the “classic symptoms” associated with the virus.

“[Testing positive] blew me away,” that he admitted. “I was what they call ‘asymptomatic’ … Flu-like symptoms, I didn’t have. Shortness of breath, I didn’t have. Difficulty breathing, I didn’t have. A cough, I didn’t have. A low-grade fever, I didn’t have. I still don’t have a fever. I didn’t have a loss of smell or taste. Apparently, I just lost consciousness.

“In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your ass pass out in the middle of a show, on stage, you probably need to get tested,” he added, making light of his collapse.

Hughley now plans to quarantine for 14 days, and hopes that more symptoms don’t surface.

“Maybe this is as bad as it gets and I just pass out over and over again,” he quipped.

Hughley’s announcement was met with support — and some jokes — from fellow comedians like Eddie Griffin, Arsenio Hall and Jay Pharoah.

“Prayers up champ … Happy that you’re doing better,” wrote Kevin Hart. “Get well.”

“That asymptomatic s*** is real y’all. Get well O.G,” tweeted Roy Wood Jr.

“D*** babe!! Please take care of yourself!!” added Leslie Jones.

“It’s called ‘STAND UP’ for a reason!!!!!” Deon Cole couldn’t resist commenting.

“Remember to drink water with yo Bourbon,” Jamie Foxx chimed in. “Love you bro. Need u for a long time!!!”

