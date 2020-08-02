D.J. Looney, Louisiana-Lafayette assistant football coach, dies at 31

Looney, who was entering his 3rd season on personnel with the Ragin’ Cajuns as an assistant offending line coach, died Saturday early morning after suffering a cardiac arrest throughout a group exercise at Cajun Field in Lafayette, the declaration stated.

“At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers,” it stated.

Looney formerly bet the Mississippi State University football group in between 2007 and2010 In a statement, the school said the “entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney.”

“D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen stated.