D.J. Chark will be a top-10 fantasy wide receiver in 2020

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 22: DJ CharkJr #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars heats up prior to a video game versus the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta,Georgia (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After a breakout in 2015, D.J. Chark has a course to being a leading-10 fantasy wide receiver in 2020.

After a lost novice season in 2018 (14 receptions for 174 backyards), Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark had a breakout project in 2015 (73 captures for 1,008 backyards, 8 goals). In fantasy, he completed as WR17 in full PPR and WR16 in standard scoring.

In 11 video games he played and Gardner Minshew began, Chark had seven or more targets 8 times. From Week 2-9 (Minshew’s very first 8 starts), Chark was WR9 in requirement and full PPR fantasy scoring. From Week 11-13, Nick Foles’ 3 starts after the Week 10 bye, Chark as WR14 in complete PPR (WR15 in requirement).

The Jaguars are a hassle-free bet to have the league’s worst record this year. That suggests a lot of unfavorable video game scripts, and anybody that gained from Blake Bortles being a trash time hero in understands there’s no excusing that fantasy production.

C.D. Carter of Rotoworld has a tighter breakdown of Chark’s divides in Jacksonville’s wins and losses in 2015. But here are the raw numbers …