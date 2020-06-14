D.C. National Guardsman on Why He Joined Chant with Protesters in Viral Moment



Khaled Abdelghany went viral for joining a protest chant during a George Floyd demonstration, and while that he’d do it again … he also wants people to know he’s proud to serve in the military.

The D.C. National Guard member tells TMZ … he was never focused on choosing a side when that he chanted, “I’m black and I’m proud,” at the May 30 protest, because he says it’s true and always has been for him.

He says at the time, that he was moved by hearing someone speak at the protest, and wanted to participate a positive movement … even though that he acknowledges the specific situation is not as simple as black and white.

Khaled says it’s conflicting because that he understands what American citizens are feeling and that he agrees, but he also offers a duty as a guardsman to serve along side his military brothers and sisters … lots of whom may also be people of color.

And, on that note … Khaled points out you will find countless black people in uniform that have used their position and their voice to push for progress and positive change, aswell.