D.C. Mayor Wants Washington Redskins To Change Name, ‘It’s Past Time’

The mayor of the nation’s capital is calling for Washington’s NFL team to finally ax the “Redskins” nickname … saying it’s “past time” to generate something else.

The name controversy has raged for decades — with U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of late calling out the team and demanding a re-brand.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke concerning the issue to The Team 980 & 95.9 FM .. and she’s siding with AOC.

“I think it’s past time for the team to deal with what offends so many people and this is a great franchise with a great history that’s beloved in Washington,” Bowser says. “And it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we’ve built for the team.”

Bowser was also asked if the team’s name is hurting its chances of finding a new stadium in D.C. … and she believes it’s an “obstacle.”

“It’s an obstacle for us locally but is also an obstacle for the federal government who leases the land to us.”