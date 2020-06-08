D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser says Trump is using troops ‘like toy soldiers to intimidate Americans’

The mayor of Washington D.C. said Monday Donald Trump is using troops ‘like toy soldiers to intimidate Americans’.

Muriel Bowser told MSNBC’s Morning Joe Americans ‘across the country ought to be scared’ of the way the president has ‘moved the military around’.

Active duty troops were brought to the capital region last week as protests at the death of black man George Floyd turned violent. Floyd died after white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto his neck for several minutes.

Bowser added: ‘We saw in Washington, D.C., federal forces used in a political stunt to attack peaceful protests.

‘We saw the American military moved around our country like toy soldiers to intimidate Americans.’

Amid calls to defund the authorities Bowser said she would maybe not back that for D.C. as her department is ‘different than other parts of the country’.

A woman holds a placard as police officers stand guard within a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, in Washington on June 6

The US cities moving to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd's death

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday that the town would move funding from the NYPD to youth initiatives and social services, while keeping the city safe, but he did not give details. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vowed to cut up to $150 million that was element of a planned upsurge in the police department's budget. Minneapolis A majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said Sunday they support disbanding the city's police department. Nine of the council's 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it.

Protesters are pushing to ‘defund the police’ over the death of George Floyd along with other black Americans killed for legal reasons enforcement.

Their chant has become rallying cry — and a stick for President Donald Trump to use on Democrats as he portrays them as soft on crime.

Mayor Bowser told WTOP: ‘We’ve been on the pace of reforming our department for the last 18 years; we’ve had the commitment of wonderful police leadership.

‘This department is diverse from many places in the country as a result of that steady pace of reform throughout the last 18 years.’

Backing Bowser, police chief Peter Newsham said: ‘We have already been on a path to reform for policing in Washington, D.C., since 2002.

‘Funding is needed for training. It’s required for recruitment and hiring of the finest people, folks who are service-minded and appearance at this job in that regard.’

The mayor had repeatedly complained about a growing contingent of National Guard troops in the city to help handle the protests.

She also opposed any usage of active-duty forces and complained in regards to the heavy-handed federal response to the protests.

Trump appeared for a press conference in the White House Rose Garden last Monday where that he threatened to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act.

That allows the President of the United States to deploy US military within its borders to suppress civil disorder and rebellion.

By Friday nearly 500 of the active-duty troops brought in to help if needed with the civil unrest in the nation’s capitol had been given orders to leave Washington and none of the active duty troops ever deployed in the town.

Trump said Sunday he had given the order for National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, saying every thing now is ‘under perfect control’. He tweeted: ‘They will be going home, but can quickly get back, if needed.’

Attorney General Bill Barr said: ‘The decision was made to have at the ready and on hand in the vicinity some regular troops. But everyone agreed that the utilization of regular troops was a final resort and that provided that matters could be controlled with other resources, they should be.’

The city of Washington capped not quite a week of demonstrations against police brutality Friday by painting the language Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the road leading to the White House.

Mayor Bowser said the painting by city workers and local artists that spans two blocks is intended to send an email of support and solidarity to Americans outraged on the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

But the local chapter of Black Lives Matter said it didn’t support painting the street and took a swipe at Bowser, whom they see as insufficiently supportive of these efforts to combat abuses by the authorities.

‘This is performative and a distraction from her active counter organizing to our demands to decrease the police budget and invest in town,’ it said on Twitter. The mural was updated to read ‘Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police’.

Mayor Muriel Bowser stands on the rooftop of the Hay Adams Hotel near the White House and looks out at the language ‘Black Lives Matter’ which have been painted in bright yellow letters on the road by city workers and activists, Friday

The local chapter of Black Lives Matter said it did not support painting the street and took a swipe at Bowser, whom they see as insufficiently supportive of their efforts to combat abuses by the police

Responding to that Sunday Bowser said: ‘I actually have not even had an opportunity to review it. It’s not just a part of the mural, and we certainly encourage expression but we are using the city streets for city art.’

With Trump in office, Bowser’s relations with the White House seem to have eroded steadily, finally developing in to open public antipathy over the handling of the present protests.

Trump criticized Bowser and Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department for taking a soft touch with the protesters. He warned following the first nights protests that the Secret Service was ready to unleash ‘the most vicious dogs and the most ominous weapons I’ve ever seen’ if protesters managed to breach the security fence around the White House.

Bowser called Trump’s remarks ‘gross’ and said the reference to attack dogs conjures up the worst memories of the nation’s combat segregation.

The public feud escalated from there, with Trump essentially usurping Bowser’s authority by ordering multiple federal agencies and the entire 1,700-member D.C. National Guard contingent into the streets.

On Thursday, since the protests remained peaceful, Bowser ended a curfew imposed after people damaged buildings and broke into companies over the week-end and Monday.