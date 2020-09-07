D.C. Mayor Bowser Wakes Up

The nation’s capitol can be a dangerous and disgusting place. In contrast to the well-protected and clean D.C. areas top echelon government workers reside in, much of Washington is a testament to the failure of policies that the federal government has followed since the 1960s.

Just a walk from Union Station to any number of offices and restaurants will take you through a gauntlet of aggressive panhandlers and mentally disturbed individuals constantly preying on tourists. Locals know better than to take that route.

D.C. Mayor Finally Wakes Up

With the recent riots the situation has become untenable, as the crime and filth are supplemented by arsonists and looters. Well, even the leftist mayor of D.C. has had enough of her own policies. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) has told the U.S. attorney that city police do their job and that “We need our prosecutors to do theirs.”

In a recent letter to Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, Bowser said “it is critical that when these violent offenders are taken into custody, their cases are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” She is specifically speaking of rioters.

Sherwin’s office, she said, “declined to prosecute 41 of the 42 rioting arrests made on August 13 and…