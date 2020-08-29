D.C.-area forecast: Laura’s remnants pass with widespread showers today

We ought to anticipate about another 0.25 to 0.5 inches of rain or two on top of what has actually fallen considering that the other day afternoon. Most locations have actually gotten in between 1 to 2 inches (Reagan National 1.72 inches, Dulles 1.44 inches and BWI Marshall 0.9 inches) with some pockets as much as 2 to 4 inches east and southeast of the Beltway.

Today’s everyday digit

A rather subjective ranking of the day’s weather condition, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not the worst … as long as rain does not remain too long.

Express projection

Today: Numerous showers through mid-afternoon. Highs: Mid -80 s.

Tonight: Clearing Lows: Mid -60 s to around 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly warm. Highs: Low 80s.

Forecast in information

We have actually had all type of weather condition in current days. Perhaps that suggests a typhoon is the sensible next action. Well … it’s not rather a typhoon, however the remnants of the historical storm called Laura are moving by the areatoday That suggests more rain is most likely to fall, and some might come with serious weather condition. Once past those issues, Sunday is looking mighty enjoyable.

Today (Saturday): While the primary part of Laura’s remnants transfers to our south, it instills a front passing the area with extra wetness and spin. Some showers and storms appear an excellent bet, particularly through midday into early afternoon. There ought to be some cleaning late as highs reach the mid-80s. Winds are from the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Confidence: Medium-High