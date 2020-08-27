D-backs Likely To Alter Deadline Approach Amid Losing Streak

The Diamondbacks’ loss to the Rockies last night pressed their losing streak to 8 video games, and basic supervisor Mike Hazen provided a less positive outlook on the trade deadline than he did a week back when he mentioned including bullpen aid and maybe an upgrade at the DH area. “We’re going to have a lot of conversations around a lot of different things, but I’m not sure how aggressive we’re going to be on the buy side,” Hazen informed press reporters Wednesday (link via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic).

Beyond the group’s bad play over the previous week-plus, Arizona likewise discovered that right-hander Merrill Kelly, among the group’s most efficient beginners, isn’t likely to return in 2020. Kelly was discovered to have an embolism in his shoulder, which demanded surgical treatment previously today. For a group that has actually seen its beginners integrate for a 5.26 PERIOD, losing a right-hander with a 2.59 PERIOD through his very first 31 1/3 frames on the season is an especially impactful blow.

The D-backs have actually frequently blurred the lines in between the standard “buyer” and “seller” labels under the Hazen program; they dealt possibility Jazz Chisholm to obtain a manageable young arm, Zac Gallen, while switching out ace Zack Greinke for a four-prospect bundle within hours of each other in the run-up to in 2015’s …