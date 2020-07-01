Czechs hold ‘farewell party’ for coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned this week that the pandemic was not even close to being over, in the Czech Republic, a celebration has been held to provide the coronavirus a “symbolic farewell”, BBC News reports.

Thousands of guests sat at a 500 metre-long (1640ft) dining table on the Charles Bridge in Prague on Tuesday sharing food and drinks they had brought from home.

Guests were encouraged to share using their neighbours and there was no social distancing, something people in countries under lockdown will find hard to connect with.

There have now been fewer than 12,000 infections in the Czech Republic, a country of 10 million. About 350 individuals have died.