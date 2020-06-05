Allegations of a Russian poisoning plot against the mayor of Prague were invented by Russian diplomats all through an internal feud, the Czech prime minister said, as he expelled two Russian embassy officials.

In April, Prague’s mayor, Zdeněk Hřib, said that he was under police protection after reports surfaced of the so-called plot against three Czech politicians. Czech media reported that a Russian diplomat had brought a suitcase of ricin in to the country to handle the assassinations.

In a statement on Friday, Andrej Babiš, the prime minister, said the entire plot have been invented. “The entire case found being due to internal feuding among workers at the [Russian] embassy,” that he said. “One of them sent false information about a planned attack against Czech politicians to our counter-intelligence service.”

Babiš announced that he was expelling two Russian diplomats, saying: “We are interested in having good relations with all countries, but we are a sovereign state and such actions are unacceptable on our territory.” He gave no more information about the new information.

The Russian embassy called the decision a “fabricated provocation” and was likely to respond by expelling Czech diplomats from Moscow.

Russia has been angered with a number of measures by Prague municipality recently, including the renaming of the square beyond your Russian Embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a prominent Russian opposition politician who was shot dead beyond your Kremlin in 2015.

The Russian foreign ministry also responded furiously to removing a statue to the Red Army commander Ivan Konev. The mayor of Prague 6, the district of the main city where the statue had been located, was yet another of the politicians thought to have been targeted in the ricin plot.

Despite this, there have been scepticism over the ricin allegations. While Russian intelligence agents have now been accused of carrying out assassinations across Europe, the targets are usually defectors from Russian intelligence or Chechens that have fallen foul of the Kremlin-backed leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. Going after foreign politicians would mark an escalation of Moscow’s tactics abroad.

However, there’s also questions about Babiš’s new version of events.

“The government has offered an explanation, but we still don’t see the full picture,” said Ondřej Kundra of the Czech weekly Respekt, the journalist who broke the original story about the plot. “It’s hard to imagine the government would expel two Russian diplomats just because they said nasty things about each other.”