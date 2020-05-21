Czech Senate resolution condemns Armenian Genocide – Panorama

The Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic unanimously adopted on Wednesday a resolution condemning the crimes in opposition to humanity dedicated throughout WWI and WWII, together with the Armenian Genocide.
The resolution was launched by Vice President of the Senate Milan Štěch and is devoted to the 75th anniversary of the top of WWII, the Armenian Embassy in Prague said on Facebook.
