Czech Senate adopts new resolution condemning Armenian Genocide – Panorama

The Czech Senate condemned the crimes towards humanity dedicated by Nazis throughout World War II and the Armenian genocide within the Ottoman Empire 105 years in the past in a resolution on Wednesday, Ceske Noviny reported.

“At its plenary session on May 20, the Senate of the Czech Republic unanimously adopted a resolution on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the atrocities committed against humanity during the two world wars, including the condemnation of the Armenian Genocide,” the assertion learn.



The resolution was introduced by Senate Vice-President Milan Štěch.

The Prague Morning reminds that in April 2017 the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament authorised a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and different non secular and nationwide minorities within the Ottoman Empire in the course of the First World War.

The European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) welcomed the transfer by Sentate. “It is notable that, for the second time in 3 years a Czech legislative house officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide. This resolution is another step forward towards the full international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. On this occasion, we call on the parliaments of the remaining few EU Member States that have not yet adopted similar resolutions to do their duty of remembrance and urge Turkey to finally recognize and provide just reparations for the Armenian Genocide.” stated EAFJD PR and Communication officer Harout Chirinian.