Czech Republic call off game against Scotland due to coronavirus concerns | Football News





Steve Clarke will not be bringing his Scotland team to the Czech Republic as planned

Scotland’s Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Monday will not take place due to “the current situation with Covid-19”, the Czech Republic football association has announced.

Scotland’s Nations League plans were thrown into disarray 90 minutes after their opening game ended in a 1-1 draw with Israel at Hampden.

Although the Czechs defeated neighbours Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava at the same time, their football association soon announced the squad would now be heading their separate ways amid a coronavirus threat.

A statement on the FACR website read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.”