Czech Republic call off game against Scotland due to coronavirus concerns | Football News

Scottish FA awaiting confirmation from UEFA whether game will go ahead
By PA Sport
Last Updated: 05/09/20 12:04am
Scotland’s Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Monday will not take place due to “the current situation with Covid-19”, the Czech Republic football association has announced.
Scotland’s Nations League plans were thrown into disarray 90 minutes after their opening game ended in a 1-1 draw with Israel at Hampden.
Although the Czechs defeated neighbours Slovakia 3-1 in Bratislava at the same time, their football association soon announced the squad would now be heading their separate ways amid a coronavirus threat.
A statement on the FACR website read: “The national team will not play against Scotland on Monday due to representatives decision and the current situation with the Covid-19.”