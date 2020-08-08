Czech apartment fire kills 11, including three children-iDNES.cz By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters Firefighters bring a victim after a fire broke out in an apartment structure in Bohumin



PRAGUE (Reuters) – A fire tore through an apartment structure in northern Czech Republic on Saturday, killing 11 individuals, including three kids and 5 others who leapt from the upper floorings to get away the blaze, regional media reported.

The fire in Bohumin, some 380 kilometres from Prague, broke out in the afternoon on the 11 th flooring of an apartment block and was the nation’s most dangerous fire in 30 years, regional news server iDNES.cz reported.

“There are three adults dead and three children in the apartment,” the head of the Moravian-Silesian fire brigade, Vladim ír Vl ček informed the news website. “Five people jumped out of the apartment but suffered injuries incompatible with life.”

Firefighters snuffed out the fire and private investigators are now attempting to identify what triggered the fatal blaze in the city-owned apartment structure.

Witnesses stated they saw numerous individuals leaping out of the windows from the 11 th flooring and the city’s deputy mayor informed iDNES.cz that arson might not be dismissed.