Cyrusher XF800 750W Electric Bike 264 Fat Tire Mountain Ebikes 7 Speeds Snow Beach Electric Bicycles with 13ah Battery and Bag Rack for Men

Fat bikes are the go-to machine in the world of mountain biking. It adds spice to the fat biking experience if it’s an e-fat bike. The Cyrusher XF800 is an impressive e-fat bike that is equipped with top-notch features. With a bombproof build and discreetly housed battery, the XF800 provides all-day action. It can take absolute beatings uphill or down with the beefed-up components.

Build & Controls

The XF800 boasts of a top-grade aluminum alloy frame fitted with a full-suspension rear and fork. There are Shimano 7-shifter freewheeler set and large wheels with wide tires.

The control panel offers options for monitoring the mileage and regulate the speed. The 3.7-inch LCD screen offers clear readings of the speed, charge level, and trip distance.

Performance

The XF800 comes with a high-powered motor (750-1500W and 48V) that works on three levels – Twisting Throttle to get the electric power at the full force, Pedal Assist, and completely Turn Off the power. The 7-speed Shimano shifter is great for experimenting at various speeds while the dual-suspension, wider tires, and hydraulic disc brakes ensure a bump-free smooth ride.

You can take it to anywhere you like as the bike is perfect for exploring wild trails, discovering the nooks of city streets, and daily commute. The motor produces no noise, so there is no way to disrupt the tranquility of natural trails. The more than 4-inch wide fat tires will roll over even on snowy and sandy tracks. The width of the tires and the full-suspension design will cushion the paths for you and help to cruise through the climbs and bomb down the descents.

Key Features 1



Cyrusher fat tire electric bike has 3 working modes, Ebike, Pedal Assisted & Normal Pedal. You can do nothing and have power assist kick in every 10 or 15 seconds keeping you up to speed or set your throttle to a speed you like and pedal or not pedal as you like. Everyone who rides it has a smile on their face.

Key Features 2



Puncture-Resistant Fat Tires: 4inch wide fat tires have great tread providing great traction，you’ll have no problem cruising over sandy or snowy terrains and enjoying the ultimate electric biking adventure. The Shimano 7 speeds shifter and dual hydraulic disc brakes are extremely smart and allow for gear shifting even in toughest road conditions.

Details Features



750-1500W High Speed Motor

Equipped with Cyrusher 750-1500W high Speed motor and 48V 13ah lithium battery, you will reach maximum speed of 35mph, max distance up to 28 miles+ by throttle only.

The PAS system will be 50Miles +. Plenty for a day’s adventure or most trips to travel and back.

USB Charger Post

A USB charger port to allow charging of your phone and other devices during your riding.

Ensure that you will have convenient using of your phone with no fears of them power off when you most need them.

5 Setting Smart Bike Computer

5 Speed Setting Smart Bike Computer with Twist Grip Throttle and Visual Operation control unit;

A Larger 3.7inch LCD Screen that clearly displays vital information like battery charge level, speed, PAS, temperature and trip distance.

Please noted that the battery is included but the new regulation of battery from carriers, we may not ship XF800 ebike with battery together.

That means you may receive 2 parcels finally. One for the bike, and the other for the battery.

Other Features

The 13amh battery is nestled at the down tube frame on a battery bracket, which you can remove quickly if required. The battery is powerful enough to provide life juice to the bike for a long distance. The trip distance is 35 miles in full electric mode and 55 miles on the assist pedal. The battery comes with a 48V 2.0A charger and it survives more than 500 times of recharge cycles.

The bike has a USB charger port that you can use for charging your phone and other electronic devices. However, they will draw power from the battery, so it will affect the trip distance.

Electric Parameters

Battery cell : 48V 13ah LG/SAMSUNG cell Li-ion Battery, down tube frame case battery, come with battery bracket Charger: included, 48V 2.0A Charger Controller: SQ-XF800 Hiding 48V Controller Motor: 750-1500W 48V High Power Specialized for Snow Bike Battery Life: over 500 times recharge cycle

Throttle:158X-200MM*1300mm with water-proof cable

Size Information:

Full bike size: 76*24.8*43.7″

Handlebar: height from ground 43.7″, length 24.8″

Seat: adjustable height 33.5-41.5″

Wheel:26*4.0″

Front suspension fork : COil, 26*1350*28.6*213*80

Rear suspension:24*68 33*83 165*1000

Handlebar:¢31.8*22.2*2.2T*620*9HS-AL16BT

Other Parameters

Rear Derailleur:Shimano-TX35 Rear Derailleur

Shift Lever:TX50-7 Shift Lever

Freewheel:Shimano AMFTZ217428T

Brakes: Hydraulic oil brakes, G-55 22.2 1724, front brake 890mm, rear bake 1430mm

Safe-materials：The products have passed CE certification.Only using anti-exposure safety painting material.Please rest assured to buy.

Fat-tire Bike:By increasing the size of the tires to strengthen friction of the road surface, making driving more stable to suit all road conditions.such as MTB mountain, snow, road, beach. you can enjoy cycling wherever you are.

Double Suspension:Cyrusher XF800 adopts strong high strength carbon steel suspension fork and rear suspension to absorb any bumps on the way down the trail to give you a comfortable and safety ride.

Excellent Motor: This rear-drive 750 Watt motor, which is compatible with the disc brake, has a rated power of 750W and Max Power of 1500W (48V*30ah= 1440W), a reduction ratio of 1: 5 and a maximum torque of 80 N.m, providing ideal power for electric bikes.

Brand Advantages：Cyrusher is a professional Mountain Bike,E-bike and Road bike manufacturer,We are committed to using technological innovations to produce superior products for our customers.Selling by factory directly,you can get the best products at the best price and the best quality.