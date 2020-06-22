Cyprus stresses need for EU naval presence in Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey – Panorama

Cyprus Defense Minister Savvas Angelides briefed his EU counterparts on Tuesday on Turkey’s ongoing activities in the Republic of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), stressing the need for an EU naval presence in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

As local sources reported, speaking at a teleconference between EU defense ministers who discussed ways of increasing the bloc’s involvement at the operational level along with defensive initiatives and structures in view of the Common Defense and Security Policy, Angelides referred to the enhancement of the EU’s operational commitment and noted that the Republic of Cyprus, despite its small size and the ongoing Turkish threat, always is aimed at increasing its contribution to EU missions and operations.

Angelides also referred to the need for the overall recognition of threats with a view to draft a strategic compass and adopt better choices with regard to the provisions of the EU Treaty for mutual contribution that constitute the core of the European solidarity.