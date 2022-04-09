Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides had a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral relations, Cypriot Foreign Ministry spokesman Demetris Demetriou said on his Twitter account.

“A warm and friendly telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Minister of Cyprus Ioannis Kasoulides and the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan. The excellent level of bilateral relations was reaffirmed during the telephone conversation.

“Cyprus has reaffirmed its support and solidarity with the Armenian people in connection with the forthcoming talks,” Demetriou wrote.